Il 21 luglio è giunta al termine Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics 2019, una occasione unica per impiegare quasi due settimane in una full immersion di musica con i docenti di una delle più autorevoli università al mondo quando si tratta di musica, il Berklee College of Music di Boston. Durante queste settimane i ragazzi interessati possono concorrere con delle audizioni per vincere delle borse di studio da impiegare per studiare nella prestigiosa università. A partecipare a questi corsi arrivano ragazzi da tutto il mondo, oltre che per fare un’esperienza di studio intensivo e assistere ai molti concerti che colorano la città di Perugia durante l’Umbria Jazz, anche per sfruttare la possibilità di vincere un contributo per potersi permettere di studiare al Berklee College of Music.

Berklee College of Music – Umbria Jazz Clinics 2019 | Scholarships awards

On 21 July the Berklee at Umbria Jazz Clinics 2019 came to an end, a unique opportunity to spend almost two weeks in a full immersion of music with the teachers of one of the most authoritative universities in the world when it comes to music, the Berklee College of Music of Boston. During these weeks the interested musicians can compete with auditions to win scholarships to be used to study at the prestigious university. Participants in these courses come from all over the world, as well as to have an intensive study experience and attend the many concerts that color the city of Perugia during Umbria Jazz, also to take advantage of the chance to win a contribution to study at Berklee College of Music.

Alessandra Stornelli

http://alessandrastornelli.com/

Vincitori borse di studio – Scholarship winners

